Israel secretly delivered vaccines to the PA

Israel secretly delivered dozens of COVID-19 vaccines to the Palestinian Authority, Kan 11 News revealed on Wednesday.

The channel’s Palestinian Arab affairs correspondent, Gal Berger, revealed that according to the agreement between the parties, the vaccines were delivered earlier this week following a request by the PA and are meant to assist in special humanitarian cases.

At present, no vaccines have been used at all. PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas himself has not yet been vaccinated.

At the same time, the Palestinian Arabs have made an official request to Israel to receive a large shipment of vaccines for the general population. The application is being examined.

The PA says it expects to receive at least two million vaccines in the next two months.

PA officials announced last month that they expect to receive four million coronavirus vaccines from Russia.

More recently, a senior PA health official announced that the PA was in touch with the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as several international companies which produce vaccines, and asked for a speedy delivery.