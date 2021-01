Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher, a veteran and supporter of President Trump, called on Trump to "call it off" as protesters stormed the Capitol.

“I’ve not seen anything like this since I deployed to Iraq in 2007 and 2008,” he told CNN.

“The President needs to call it off … Call it off. It’s over. The election’s over. And the objectors need to stop meddling with the primal forces of our democracy here,” Gallagher said.