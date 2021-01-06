Trump: 'We will never concede'

U.S. President Donald Trump today spoke at the Save America March in Washington, D.C., where he explained in detail his claims of fraudulent voting and those who assisted in the effort to "steal the election, saying: "The media is the single biggest problem as far as I'm concerned."

"They rigged an election like they never rigged an election before.

"We will never give up, we will not concede.

“We will never concede. It doesn’t happen … we will not take it anymore. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved,” Trump said. Trump added: “We will not take it anymore … we will stop the steal.”

Trump added that some Democrats and the “fake news media” are attempting to steal the election from him: “That’s what they’ve done and what they’re doing.”

He said "If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election. I hope Mike is going to do the right thing; I hope so, because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election."

Vice President Pence is facing pressure to not read out the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden in key states.

Pence hinted that he will not interfere in the election results.

"My oath to support and defend the Constitution limits me from independently and unilaterally determining which votes in the election should be counted and which should not," he said tonight in Washington.

Some experts have said that they do not believe a vice president has much power during the Joint Session of Congress, calling his role mostly ceremonial.

But Trump and his campaign have asserted that Pence does have some degree of power during the Joint Session.

"All he has to do is send back to the states to recertify, and we become President and you are the happiest people.

"I actually I just spoke to Mike. I said 'Mike, that doesn't take courage. What takes courage is to do nothing - that takes courage.' And then we're stuck with a president who lost the election by a lot, and we have to live with that for four more years. We're just not gonna let that happen."