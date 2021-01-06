She said the four words a child should never, ever hear

“Abba isn’t waking up!” are not exactly the most common words for a boy to wake up to on a Shabbat morning at home. But unfortunately for Yechiel Zlotnick, that is exactly what he heard.

Yechiel was young, and he was in his prime. His learning was better than ever, he was halfway finished with his degree, and he was recently engaged to Binah, the most wonderful girl in the world. The wedding was set for springtime, and Yechiel and his fiance were busy with the preparations.

But on that fateful Shabbat, all his dreams came crashing down.

Yechiel’s mother Raizel had woken up, made a quick coffee, and went to go wake her husband for morning prayers. But when he didn’t even utter a response, she realized something wasn’t quite right. She took a step closer, and almost fainted when she saw. His face was as white as a sheet.

“My children could hear me screaming,” Mrs. Zlotnick recounts shakily.

Yechiel ran to see what all the commotion was about, but he could never have imagined a more horrifying scene. His mother was sobbing hysterically over his father’s lifeless body.

Rabbi Zlotnick had been the sole provider of income for the family. Raizel, who is disabled, is in no position to work. Without his father's support to help pay for the wedding or start off their lives, Yechiel and Bina's future truly looks dire.