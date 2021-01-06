How are police preparing to enforce stricter lockdown?

The head of the Israel Police's Operations Department, Deputy Chief Yishai Shalem, said that about 5,000 police officers would be added to the regular forces to enforce the tightened lockdown which will come into effect at midnight tomorrow night.

"There will be fewer daytime checkpoints in the central area than in the north and south," Shalem told Kan News. "On the other hand, from 7 PM to 11 PM there will be more checkpoints. In this lockdown we will be operating with a much heavier hand and we will enforce more than before. We will deploy forces within the cities in large numbers."

"The purpose of the action is to address unreasonable gatherings. Every effort will be made not to have physical confrontations, but bullying will receive a response.

Between 11 PM and 7 AM, 12 checkpoints will be set up on interurban roads. Between 7 AM and 7 PM, 15 checkpoints will be operated, mainly in the north and south. And from 7 PM to 11 PM, 25 checkpoints will be set up - also in the center of the country.

Meanwhile, Acting Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai today ordered the removal of the police officers who allowed the mass wedding in Beitar Illit to take place from duty, until the investigation into the matter is completed.

The wedding of the grandson of the Admor of the Toldos Aharon Hasidic dynasty was held in violation of lockdown guidelines, but police did not act to disperse the gathering until near the end of the celebration.