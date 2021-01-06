Deri to Ahuvya Sandak's parents: We will uncover the truth

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri met Wednesday with the parents of Ahuvya Sandak, the 16-year-old who was killed in a police chase in Binyamin two weeks ago. He was accompanied by Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne'eman.

The parents spoke at length of their son's life and his dedication to learning Torah and the land of Israel.

Ahuvya's father, Avraham, read to the minister poems Ahuvya wrote six months ago expressing his faith.

The parents made serious allegations to the minister about the conduct of the police who are investigating the incident in which their son was killed. According to them, the police are not telling them the truth regarding the manner in which their son died.

Following the parents' statements, Minister Deri instructed Shas MK Adv. Moshe Arbel to look into the issue, assist the family and be part of the legal team until the truth is uncovered.

In addition, the minister promised to use the tools at his disposal to examine the conduct of the Department of Nationalist Crime in the Judea and Samaria District.

The head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Shlomo Ne'eman, presented to the Minister the problem of funding for the rehabilitation and care of the hilltop youth, which was stopped due to the end of the year and the failure to pass a state budget.

Minister Deri drew attention to the issue of budgeting and said that he would work in favor of the matter, which is an important issue.

Minister Aryeh Deri said at the end of the meeting, "I heard the pain of the parents of Ahuvya, a pleasant child and as his name implies, beloved. The tragic circumstances in which he was killed raise questions that need clarification and serious examination. I heard from the parents about the strength of the boys, Ahuvya's friends, and today they demonstrated to me the depth, the quality and dedication of these boys and it is important that we help them. "

The parents stated: "We thank the Interior Interior who met us and heard what was in our hearts. We appreciate his listening and his great pain over the memory of Ahuvya."