30 years since Gulf War: Defense Ministry releases archives

On the 30th anniversary of the Gulf War, the IDF archives at the Defense Ministry revealed rare materials: videos from sites where missiles struck, the war operations log and military research that reveals how many Patriot missiles were fired at Iraqi Scud missiles and how many Israeli civilians injected atropine, a medicine which treats nerve agent poisoning.

Dozens of Iraqi Scud missiles were launched into the Israeli home front from January 17 to February 25, 1991. Videos taken at the missile impact sites across the country, some of which are being revealed to the public for the first time, were re-edited into one film showing the war story that changed the Israeli home front.

The IDF Archive also presented IDF research on the numbers behind the war: details of all missile volleys and all casualties by region, number of Patriot missiles fired at each volley, total number of casualties in each volley of missiles, number of false atropine injections, average time Israeli citizens sat in sealed rooms, and more.





