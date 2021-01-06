Poll: 4 seats to Religious Zionist party led by Bezalel Smotrich

Amid reports that National Union chief Bezalel Smotrich is weighing possible independent run for the Knesset, a poll obtained by Arutz Sheva shows the political venture would likely pass the 3.25% electoral threshold.

In contrast to a Channel 12 poll released Tuesday evening, if Smotrich and the National Union faction break away from Yamina and run on an independent ticket representing the Religious Zionist sector, the party would receive four seats in the 24th Knesset, the poll found.

Yamina, on the other hand, would receive 16 seats if the National Union broke away, giving the two a combined 20 mandates.

That’s a six-seat increase compared to the number of seats the two would win if they again ran on a joint list, as they did in the last election.

According to the poll, if the National Union remains with Yamina, the list would win a total of 14 seats.

In both scenarios the Otzma Yehudit faction failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.

The poll, which was conducted by Midgam on behalf of officials in the National Religious sector, surveyed 500 respondents and has a margin of error of 4.0%.