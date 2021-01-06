Will Schumer become first Jewish Senate Majority leader?

New York Senator and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is on track to become Majority Leader, with Democrats projected to win one of the two critical runoff races in Georgia, while currently leading in the second race.

If Jon Ossoff holds his lead over David Purdue in the Senate runoff race for in Georgia, and with Raphael Warnock projected to win a special Senate race in the state, the US Senate will be evenly divided between Republicans and senators caucusing with the Democratic party.

Once Kamala Harris is sworn in as Vice President later this month, Democrats will be able to use the Vice President’s tie-breaking vote to take control of the Senate, ending the Republican majority in the upper chamber which the GOP has enjoyed since the 2014 midterms.

If Schumer does become Majority Leader as expected, he will be the first Jewish Majority Leader of the US Senate since the position was established a century ago.

Four years ago, Schumer became the first Jewish Minority Leader in the Senate’s history, after former Nevada Senator Harry Reid retired.

Currently, Ossoff leads Purdue by 0.29 points, 50.15% to 49.85%, with 98% of the vote counted.