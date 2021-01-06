Trump supporters rally near WH before Electoral College approval
NBC reports Trump supporters are demonstrating near the White House before Congress votes to certify the Electoral College results.
Donald Trump
Reuters
Trump supporters rally near WH before Electoral College approval
