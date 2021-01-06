Hospitalized Likud MK David Bitan recovers from COVID

Likud MK David Bitan has recovered from the coronavirus, Bitan’s family and officials from Sheba Tel HaShomer Medical Center said in a joint statement Wednesday morning.

Bitan, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus in early December, has been hospitalized at Sheba Medical Center, where he was treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

While Bitan’s condition deteriorated Monday night, prompting hospital staff to transfer him back to the coronavirus ICU, on Wednesday hospital officials and Bitan’s family announced that he has been transferred out of the coronavirus ward, after recovering from the virus.

“We are happy to update: Knesset Member Bitan has been moved to the rehabilitation ward after recovering from the coronavirus, thank God.”

“Due to the upcoming lockdown and the increase in infections, visits are not permitted at this time or in the near future, with the exception of immediate family.”

“The family thanks the dedicated medical staff and everyone who expressed concern for or prayed on behalf of David’s recovery.”