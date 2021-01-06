Vaccine mistrust and how to overcome it

The pandemic could end in 2021, if enough Americans get vaccinated. But many don't want to.

We take a look at what's driving that fear, and what it will take to overcome COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy with Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, Ben Brock Johnson, co-host of WBUR's Endless Thread podcast and Amory Sivertson, co-host of WBUR's Endless Thread podcast.

Vaccine hesitancy is a severe threat to global health, according to the World Health Organization.

The term refers to the delay in acceptance or the refusal of vaccines, despite the availability of vaccination services. It’s a serious risk to the people who aren’t getting vaccinated as well as the wider community.