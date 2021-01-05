Leading haredi rabbi blasts violators of coronavirus guidelines

Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, one of the leaders of the Lithuanian-haredi community, criticized in his lesson on Tuesday evening the recent disregard for the coronavirus regulations that led to a new outbreak of the pandemic.

"There was a situation where it was already getting much better, because people were careful. But then there was relief and they started to take it lightly and immediately there are a lot of cases, thousands of cases," the rabbi noted.

Rabbi Edelstein added that the outbreak is particularly detrimental to at-risk populations, "and there are also people who are at risk and for whom it is more dangerous. And it all comes down to disregarding their health."

"And it is not only towards themselves, but also infects others and harms others, and the public should know, be one hundred percent careful, follow the known guidelines of the doctors, be careful not to harm others, keep all the precautionary rules as outlined," he stressed.