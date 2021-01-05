Officer who shot Black man in Wisconsin won't face charges

Rusten Sheskey will not face charges in the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this past summer, the Kenosha County District Attorney announced Tuesday.

Sheskey, a White officer, shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, seven times in the back while responding to a domestic incident on August 23.

Blake survived the shooting but was left paralyzed from the waist down.

"It is my decision now that no Kenosha law enforcement officer will be charged with any criminal offense based on the facts and laws," Graveley said Tuesday, according to CNN.

The shooting led to violent riots in Kenosha, prompting the Governor of Wisconsin to declare a state of emergency at the time, as well as across the country at the repeated deaths of Black people at the hands of police.

Graveley announced there will be no charges for the other two officers involved in the incident. They were identified by the Wisconsin Justice Department in September as Officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek.

Blake will also not face charges, Graveley added.

Also on Tuesday, Kyle Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to all charges against him during a virtual arraignment.

Rittenhouse, 17, faces charges of fatally shooting two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding another, Gaige Grosskreutz, during protests following the police shooting of Blake.

Rittenhouse also is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18, a misdemeanor, according to court records.

An attorney for Rittenhouse argued that he acted in self-defense in a preliminary hearing last month, according to CNN.