Officer and soldier injured in training accident in the south

An IDF officer and a female soldier were lightly injured on Tuesday evening in a training accident at a shooting range near a military base in southern Israel.

The two were evacuated to hospital and are conscious. The IDF is investigating the incident.

In July of 2020, an IDF soldier was lightly to moderately injured by gunfire during training in the Jordan Valley.

Rescue forces treated him and evacuated him by helicopter to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

In June, an officer was injured from gunfire in a training accident which took place at the Tze'elim base in the south. The officer, who was accidentally shot by a soldier, was injured and was taken to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.