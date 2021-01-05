Lapid welcomes Minister Meirav Cohen to Yesh Atid

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid announced Tuesday night that Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen is joining the Yesh Atid party after leaving Blue and White.

"I want to say something surprising about these elections – they're going to be about values. It won't be the reality show of the past month. These elections will be about the real thing. About what kind of country and what kind of government we want to have here," Lapid stated

"Meirav Cohen is joining us today because only a big and strong Yesh Atid will guarantee a new government, a sane government, a liberal government, a law-abiding government," he said.

You know that you can trust us. When we say something, you know we'll keep our word. The bigger and stronger Yesh Atid will be, the more those values will be represented and will lead the country," the Yesh Atid chairman concluded.

Minister Cohen stated: "I'm standing here today to announce that I'm joining Yesh Atid led by Yair Lapid, a leader I respect and believe in."