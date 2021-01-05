Liberman: We have lost control, need to lockdown

The government is expected to approve the tightening of lockdown restrictions tonight in response to the rising coronavirus morbidity rates.

Yisrael Beyteinu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman said in an interview with Aryeh Eldad and Guy Peleg on Radio 103FM that he supports a tighter lockdown, but sharply criticized the government's conduct.

"The government does not know how to manage. The Minister of Education and the Minister of Health are both members of the Likud party - and each of them uses completely different data," Liberman said.

Turning to the campaign to vaccinate the population against the coronavirus, Liberman addressed the stated intention of one of his own MKs, Eli Avidar, that he does not intend to get vaccinated.

"We have no party or coalition discipline on this issue. The subject of vaccines is ideological. Eli Avidar is not an ordinary guy - he is also vegan. There is no coercion here, everyone has to come to their own conclusion."

Later, MK Lieberman spoke about the preparations for the fourth election campaign and the possibility of forming a government without Binyamin Netanyahu: "Every Zionist and liberal party - they are partners. Netanyahu must be let go, he must resign and address his problems. His personal interests take precedence over everything else, which is why we are experiencing such a severe loss of control."