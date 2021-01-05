MK Rafi Peretz will not lead Jewish Home in upcoming elections

Jewish Home chairman MK Rafi Peretz released a statement announcing that he will not be running for the 24th Knesset. In a heartfelt open letter to his party, Peretz recounted both his accomplishments and trials at the party's helm.

"I was called upon to save the religious Zionist party," Peretz wrote. "I came to a party in crisis, seeking leadership after the previous party leader departed."

"As a former Chief Rabbi of the IDF and IAF pilot, and as someone privileged to have educated thousands in religious Zionism, I knew this would be an indispensable but unenviable task."

"I have seen with my own eyes the benefits of religious Zionism in representing the many different Jewish voices across the country. I believe in clean, honest politics, and have tried to practice them whenever I had an opportunity."

"I initiated several policies during my time as Education Minister and Jerusalem Affairs Minister - an attempt to stop the theft of antiquities in Judea and Samaria, where Palestinians seek to destroy our heritage; the seamless migration to distance learning in the face of COVID-19; a tourism initiative to help Jerusalem that has fallen victim to this virus along with so many of our citizens.

"I will remain in my Cabinet position until the formation of a new government. I would like to thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for his trust in me, and for all the good he has done for the country."