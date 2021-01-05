Another Blue & White minister jumps ship

Minister for Social Equality Merav Cohen has announced that she will be leaving the Blue & White party and joining the Yesh Atid party list in advance of the elections to the 24th Knesset, to be held in March, 2021.

Yesh Atid head MK Yair Lapid and Cohen will be giving a joint press conference on Tuesday evening at eight o’clock.

Cohen’s departure leaves the Blue & White party, headed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, with just seven ministers: Gantz himself; Michael Biton, Yehiel Tropper, Orit Farkash-Hacohen; Penina Tamano-Shatta, Omer Yankelevitch; and Alon Shuster.

Yesterday, Channel 12 News reported that Gantz was examining the possibility of a joint run with the Yamina party, headed by MK Naftali Bennett, himself a former Defense Minister. Bennett has allegedly not ruled out such an option.

Gantz, a former IDF Chief of Staff, has been engaged in discussions with party members in recent days, regarding the option of a joint run with Yamina. Former Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, who was a member of the Blue & White party until he decided to leave in favor of the “Israelis” party that has been established by Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai, stated that Gantz’s readiness to consider running alongside Bennett was one of his reasons for choosing to leave Blue & White.

In response, Blue & White issued a statement saying that, “This is a fabrication. Gantz is not considering joining the Yamina party. Enough with such lies and allegations. It would be preferable if politicians concentrated their efforts on leading the country in a responsible manner rather than on spin-doctoring.”