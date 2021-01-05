Watch: Trump's rally in Georgia ahead of Senate runoff
Trump's rally in Georgia ahead of the crucial U.S. Senate runoff election in support of David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
Donald Trump
Watch: Trump's rally in Georgia ahead of Senate runoff
