Clinton: Trump is trying to distract people from the fact he lost

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Monday blasted US President Donald Trump after The Washington Post published a recording of him pressuring Georgia's Secretary of State to “find” enough votes to change the outcome of the November presidential election.

"Georgia voters, along with a clear majority of Americans, chose Joe Biden to be their president. Trump can’t change that, no matter how many oaths he breaks,” Clinton wrote on Twitter.

"What we’re seeing right now is a president with nothing left to lose and only one goal—to distract people from the fact that he lost," she wrote in a subsequent tweet.

In the recording of the phone call published on Sunday, Trump is heard telling Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that, “There’s no way I lost Georgia. There’s no way! We won by hundreds of thousands of votes,” to which Raffensperger responds, “Well, Mr. President, the challenge that you have is, that the data you have is wrong.”

"There's nothing wrong with saying, you know, that you've recalculated," Trump continues. "You should want to have an accurate election - and you're a Republican."

"We believe we do have an accurate election," Raffensperger is heard replying.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump, has continued to criticize him in recent years.

In one incident, she warned that Trump “is a clear and present danger to America” and said she is "convinced" that his associates worked secretly with Russia to defeat her bid for presidency.

Previously, Clinton ripped Trump over his decision not to recertify the nuclear deal with Iran, saying his threat to pull out of the accord is "dangerous" and suggesting he is undermining the validity of the United States' promises to other nations.