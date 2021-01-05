Security period for PM's wife and sons to be extended

The Ministerial Committee on Israel Security Agency Affairs has decided to extend the period of security for Prime Minister Netanyahu's sons for one year after the conclusion of his term.

Kan 11 News reported on Monday that the recommendation of the professional committee, the Ciechanover Committee, was to extend the security of the children for a period of six months from the end of Netanyahu’s tenure, but the Prime Minister’s Office demanded that the duration of the security be extended to two years from the end of his tenure.

Netanyahu’s office said there were "recent threats" against the two sons as well as against the Prime Minister's wife.

Culture Minister Hili Tropper from Blue and White, a member of the Ministerial Committee on ISA Affairs, opposed the extension of security for the Prime Minister's children.