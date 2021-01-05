Larry King moved out of ICU after COVID hospitalization

Talk show host Larry King was moved out of an ICU in Los Angeles on Monday as he continues to receive hospital care for COVID-19, The Hill reports.

A source close to King's family told NBC News that King has been in an L.A. hospital for about 10 days and added that King believes he contracted the disease from a health care worker who visited his home.

One of his adult children also tested positive for the disease, according to the report.

News of the hospitalization of King was first published on Saturday. Those reports said that due to protocols at the hospital, King's three sons have been unable to visit him.

The 87-year-old King, who has Type 2 diabetes, has confronted a series of medical issues over the years, including several heart attacks and quintuple bypass surgery in 1987. In 2019, he went into cardiac arrest after suffering a heart attack at his home.

He was rushed to the hospital where doctors successfully opened an artery that had collapsed.

King hosted CNN's "Larry King Live" for 25 years, interviewing presidential candidates, celebrities, athletes, movie stars and everyday people. He retired in 2010 but, two years later, became the host of "Larry King Now," a thrice-weekly show on Ora TV, an on-demand digital network he co-founded with Mexican telecommunications mogul Carlos Slim.

Last year, two of King's children died within weeks of each other. His son, 65-year-old Andy King, passed away of a heart attack in late July, followed by King's 52-year-old daughter Chaia King, who died in August shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer.