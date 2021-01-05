Trump: There's no way we lost Georgia

US President Donald Trump on Monday night held a rally in Georgia ahead of Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff elections.

The runoff races will determine which party controls the Senate. Republicans can maintain their hold on the chamber if one of the two candidates win, while Democrats need to win both to achieve a 50-50 split, which would make Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote.

At the start of his remarks, Trump commented on the November presidential election, saying, "There's no way we lost Georgia. I had two elections. I won both of them.”

Trump called the election "rigged" and insisted that he and his allies will keep fighting.

"I have to tell you the stakes of this election could not be higher," he told the crowd. "You vote. People want to go out. They don't want to do the ballot thing, unless it's the other side. They want to go and vote. Make sure your vote is counted. Don't let them say, 'I'm sorry, someone else voted for you.'"

"The radical Democrats are trying to capture Georgia Senate seats, so they will have absolute power over every aspect of your lives, if the liberal Democrats take the Senate and the White House. And they are not taking this White House. We will fight like hell. I will tell you right now," stressed Trump.

The President also expressed hope that Vice President Mike Pence, who on Wednesday will preside over the certification of the Electoral College vote in Congress, will overturn the results of the election.

“And I hope Mike Pence comes through for us,” Trump said.

He also voiced criticism of the courts for refusing to take the campaign election cases on "standing."

"I'm not happy with the Supreme Court," Trump said. "They're not stepping up. I'm not happy with them."

The rally comes a day after The Washington Post published a recording of Trump’s phone call in which he pressured Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find” enough votes to change the outcome of the election.

A group of a dozen Republican senators, spearheaded by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), have said they would seek to challenge Biden’s victory when Congress tallies the Electoral College votes on Wednesday.

The electors recently met and officially affirmed Biden's election win. Following that, several senior Republicans congratulated Biden, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who acknowledged Biden for the first time as President-elect.