Egyptian rapper who posed with Israelis finds work

Egyptian rapper and actor Mohamed Ramadan, who came under fire after the publication of photos of him posing with Israeli celebrities, is back on the job, i24NEWS reported on Monday.

The actor published a picture on his Facebook page of himself on the set of a series titled "Musa", slated to air during the Muslim holy fasting Ramadan later this year.

This comes after an Egyptian court on Saturday dismissed a case against Ramadan that aimed at preventing him from acting and singing in Egypt.

The syndicate of Egyptian artists in December lifted a ban imposed on Ramadan after suspending his membership in November, according to i24NEWS.

In November, an uproar broke out on social media in Egypt after a photo was made public of Ramadan hugging famous Israeli singer Omer Adam in Dubai.

The official Twitter account of the State of Israel in Arabic posted the photo along with the words, "Art always brings us together. Emirati journalist Hamad Al Mazroui presented a picture of Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan with Israeli singer Omer Adam in Dubai."

Although Egypt became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, their ties have been formally cold, and Egypt's political elite remains hostile to any normalization of ties with Israel.

A 2015 poll found that Egyptians see Israel as the "most hostile" of their neighbors, despite the peace treaty.

In 2016, some Egyptians were outraged after an Israeli book was allowed into an international book fair in Cairo.

Two years ago, the founder of an Egyptian publishing house was sentenced to five years in prison for distributing an Arabic version of a controversial Israeli novel.