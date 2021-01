Police on Monday evening arrested the son of a female MK from the Likud on suspicion of blocking a road reserved for security vehicles with his car in the Ma'ale Adumim area.

Officers asked the suspect to move his vehicle but he refused and threatened the officers, who had no choice but to arrest him.

The MK's son was taken to a police station and later released to his home.

The Judea and Samaria District of the Israel Police has not yet commented on the incident.