Petition demands government refrain from sanctions on non-vaccinated

A Hebrew-language petition entitled "COVID-19 vaccine or sanctions? Not in our school!" on the Drove.com campaign site has garnered more than 22,000 signatures, 74% of the 30,000 goal.

The petition says: "I demand that the government refrain from any restriction on those not wishing to receive a potential vaccine for COVID-19 coronavirus. Restrictions on travel, flights, vacations, social events, cultural events or sports. No restrictions.

"You cannot force someone to get vaccinated, and you should not be able to force a person to get the vaccine through restrictions.

"We have the right to assess the risk ourselves as we have done in the past."

Simultaneously with this petition, a call tonight was published on the same matter by over 100 doctors throughout the country.

In addition, yesterday a call was published by 78 lawyers in Israel calling for "a halt to restrictions and coercion".