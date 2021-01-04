Pfizer: No guarantee vaccine will be effective without 2nd dose

The Pfizer pharmaceutical company issued a statement Monday stating that there is no proof that the company's coronavirus vaccine is effective beyond 21 days after the first dose if the second dose is not received on time.

"The safety and efficacy of the vaccine has not been evaluated on different dosing schedules as the majority of trial participants received the second dose within the window specified in the study design," Pfizer and partner BioNTech said in a joint statement. "There is no data to demonstrate that protection after the first dose is sustained after 21 days."

The statement was made following the German government's announcement that it was considering delaying the provision of the second vaccine dose to people who have received the first dose in order to ensure that it can continue providing first doses in the face of dwindling vaccine supplies.

Denmark has already approved a delay of six weeks between the first and second doses.