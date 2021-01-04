Shaked: Establish external commission of inquiry in death of Ahuvya Sandak

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) responded Monday evening to the failures that were discovered in the investigation into the death of Ahuvya Sandak, the boy who was killed during a police chase in Binyamin.

"A joint investigation by the DIPI and the police is fundamentally wrong," Shaked said. "It is not possible for the interrogee to interrogate himself. In this way, the horrific death of Ahuvya Sandak will not be clarified and we will not reach the uncovering of the truth."

"I call for the establishment of an external commission of inquiry that will also lead to the restoration of public trust and the lowering of tensions," Shaked added.

Earlier today, it was revealed on Radio 103FM that the Deputy Head of the Police Investigations Department, Adv. Moshe Saada, addressed a scathing letter to the Deputy State Attorney for Criminal Affairs, Adv. Shlomo Lemberger, in which he warned of serious failures in the investigation into Sandak's death.

At the beginning of his letter, Adv. Saada complained about the lack of response to his warnings: "You did not address at all the failures of the investigation that I detailed at length in my appeal. Despite two inquiries that emphasize the failings of the investigation, it is clear that the investigation into the minor's death and the public's trust are being seriously undermined."

Saada detailed the failure of the investigation which Lemberger ignored, "you did not address the fact that detainees claim in their police interrogation a few hours after the incident that they were accused killing their friend and violence was used against them."