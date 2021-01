What's it like to fly to the US from Israel during the pandemic? Empty planes and empty airports: This is what it's like to fly from Israel to the United States during the global pandemic. i24NEWS ,

Photo: Moshe Shai / Flash90 El Al airplane This is what it's like to fly from Israel to the United States during the global pandemic. Today you will see how much has changed since the coronavirus has completely transformed the way we do travel.



top