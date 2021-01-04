Jacob Kornbluh joins The Forward

Jacob Kornbluh, an Orthodox Jewish reporter for the Jewish Insider, has been tapped by The Forward to serve as the paper’s senior political reporter, The Forward announced Sunday.

“Thrilled to welcome Jacob Kornbluh to The Forward,” editor-in-chief Jodi Rudoren tweeted Sunday.

“His brave reporting was a hallmark of 2020; his incomparable sources and scoops have been a staple of Jewish journalism for a decade. We will be exceedingly proud to publish his byline. (He starts 1/11).”

Kornbluh responded to the appointment in a tweet, writing: “PERSONAL: I’m leaving Jewish Insider after five incredible years. I am extremely grateful to the editors and folks at @J_Insider for the work we have done together, and to the readers for your engagement and excited to joint The Forward as a senior political reporter. Starting next week, I will lead the publication’s coverage of the NYC municipal elections, the early days of the Biden administration and, obviously, the Israeli election (that will never end).”

Kornbluh made headlines last year, after he was targeted over his reporting on responses to the coronavirus pandemic in the Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn. Kornbluh claimed he was assaulted by a mob in October and called a Nazi.

:I was just brutally assaulted, hit in the head, and kicked at by an angry crowd of hundreds of community members of the Boro Park protest — while yelling at me ‘Nazi’ and ‘Hitler’ —after Heshy Tischler recognized me and ordered the crowd to chase me down the street,” Kornbluh tweeted on October 8th.