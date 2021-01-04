Jewish Home in talks to rejoin Yamina

The Jewish Home party announced Monday that it is currently in talks with Yamina for a possible joint ticket in the upcoming Knesset election.

“We are in negotiations with Yamina for a joint run to restore unity to Religious Zionism. The talks with Bennett have been amiable, with the intention of forming up the ranks and working together for the people of Israel, the Land of Israel, and the Torah of Israel as before. We are hoping to reach a deal with Bennett soon.”

Jewish Home chief and Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rafi Peretz responded to the announcement Monday afternoon, saying he was happy to see the two factions working to reunite.

“I’m happy to see the talks with Yamina and former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett. As I’ve always said, Religious Zionism needs to unite and run together. There is no place for divisions. I hope that we’ll have an announcement in the next few days.”

Yamina declined to comment on the report, while the National Union faction said it was unaware of any talks.

Channel 12 reported Sunday night that talks between the New Right and National Union factions within Yamina had encountered difficulties in negotiating a renewal of their alliance, with New Right chief Naftali Bennett balking at National Union chairman Bezalel Smotrich’s demand for four spots in the top eight Knesset positions.

According to the report, Smotrich is also demanding that Bennett commit to favoring a right-wing government.

Earlier on Monday, Walla reported that Jewish Home chief Rafi Peretz is considering resigning as party chairman and leaving politics.

If Peretz does resign as chairman of the Jewish Home, he is likely to be replaced by party secretary-general Nir Orbach, who would be included on a joint list with Yamina in the event the two party’s reach an agreement for a joint run.