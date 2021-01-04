Rabbi Daniel Cohen, the Rabbi of Bat Ayin where the Sandak family lives, urged the public to donate towards the establishment of a synagogue in honor of Ahuvya Sandak.

"In deep sorrow and pain for Ahuvya, but also with joy for doing good, we are working to build a synagogue in the place where Ahuvya devoted his life. To add holiness, prayers, to add a place like any other settlement deserves. A synagogue in which we will pray together."

Rabbi Cohen finished by saying to the public: "Let us donate together for God's sake."

He added, "we will all miss Ahuvya, a very dedicated sweet boy. He was devoted to Maoz Esther, to Torah learning, herding and settling the land. We are all in deep sorrow over Ahuvya's loss."

Friends and family of Ahuvya Sandak, the 16-year-old Bat Ayin resident who was killed last week when a police car rammed the vehicle he was riding in, have launched a fundraising campaign aimed at building a new synagogue and planting a vineyard in his honor.

“Dear Jews, we are in the midst of a terrible time personally and nationally,” Avraham Sandak, Ahuvya’s father, said.

“The fact that Ahuvya was murdered is a result of disunity, disconnection, and baseless hatred.”

“We’re all disconnected. Every one of us is living in his or her own community within their own sector, whether it be Ethiopians, religious, haredim – everyone in their own sector. That has led to the extreme polarization within the Jewish people.”

“I think that everyone who was moved by this tragedy, who reacts to it by saying ‘What has happened to us, to what extreme have we gotten to,’ or feels how terrible this situation has become for all of us, should ask why this child wanted to do with his life.”

“He only wanted good,” continued Avraham Sandak. “He dedicated his entire life to building up the Land of Israel. He dedicated himself to a specific place called ‘Maoz Esther’; a part of the Land of Israel north of Kochav HaShahar. He lived there and there he gave his soul up to heaven.”

