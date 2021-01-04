UK accelerates mass vaccination program with domestic vaccine

Britain's National Health Service announced Monday morning that it had used the first dose of the domestically developed coronavirus vaccine, kicking off an accelerated mass vaccination program.

Brian Pinker became the first person to be vaccinated with the vaccine developed at Oxford University and produced by AstraZeneca.

While the UK had already begun using a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, its limited supply of the imported vaccine had restricted the speed of mass vaccination efforts.

UK officials say Britain has 530,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine available for immediate use. Britain hopes to dramatically increase its supply, with the goal of vaccinating two million people per week.