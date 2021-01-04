COVID infection rate soars to 6.6%

A total of 5,135 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning.

The percentage of tests coming back positive soared Sunday, from 5.5% of 75,919 tests administered Saturday to 6.6% of tests given Sunday, far exceeding the level recorded in the last few weeks.

There are now a total of 49,643 active cases of the virus in Israel, including 48,329 people diagnosed who are at home, with 1,314 hospitalized patients.

Of those, 731 are in serious or critical condition, with a further 207 in moderate condition.

There are currently 201 patients on respirators.

The number of patients in serious or critical condition fell Sunday from 760 on Saturday and Friday, following a sharp rise last week.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 3,416 coronavirus-related fatalities have been reported, with 38 deaths reported over the weekend, including 26 on Saturday and 12 on Sunday.

Beitar Illit and Modiin Illit, both haredi cities in Judea and Samaria, topped the list of towns with high infection rates, scoring 10 on a scale of one to ten. Twenty-four percent of tests administered to residents of Beitar Illit came back positive, compared to 17% in Modiin Illit.