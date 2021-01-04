Watch: Iranian singers chant 'Death to Israel' in Hebrew'

Channel 1 of Iranian TV recently aired a song titled "the Promise of a Hero" to mark the one-year anniversary of the elimination of top general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq.

The lyrics for the Farsi-Arabic-Hebrew song were written by Esmaeel. The singers, who are dressed in IRGC uniforms, pledge revenge for Soleimani and add, “Let us blow up the den of Satan […] Victory shall be ours. It is the responsibility of Qaani,” a reference to the Quds Force Commander who replaced Soleimani.

They also sing, “We shall not allow the colonialists to stay on our land” and repeatedly proclaim, “Death to America! Death to Israel!”

The video was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). It airs amid tensions between the US and Iran after President Donald Trump made clear that he would hold "Iran responsible" for any fatal attack on Americans in Iraq.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif later warned Trump against any "adventurism" before leaving the White House.

This week, the US military flew nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the Middle East in a move meant "to underscore the US military's commitment to regional security and demonstrate a unique ability to rapidly deploy overwhelming combat power on short notice.”