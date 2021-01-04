Terrorists ambush bus in Syria, killing 9

Terrorists on Sunday ambushed buses travelling down a highway in central Syria, killing nine people, including a 13-year-old girl, The Associated Press reported.

The terrorists ambushed three buses travelling down a highway in central Syria, immediately killing nine and wounding four, according to the governor of the central Hama province, Mohammed Tarek Krishani.

The attack is the second this week to target buses travelling between government-controlled areas and to be blamed on suspected Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists.

The previous attack, which took place last Wednesday, killed nearly 30 people, most of them soldiers returning home for the holidays. ISIS was believed to be behind that attack.

ISIS overran large swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014, proclaiming a "caliphate" in the land it controlled.

Since then, several military offensives, including those backed by the US-led international coalition, have since seen ISIS lose most areas it once controlled, including the loss of their de facto capital Raqqa in Syria.

However, despite losing the physical caliphate, thousands of ISIS fighters remain in Iraq and Syria, and the group continues to carry out terrorist attacks. In Syria, the group’s jihadists remain active in the desert area of the country.

Local officials said ISIS was believed to behind the Sunday attack, which also targeted oil trucks, but offered no details on how it was carried out.