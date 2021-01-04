Pelosi narrowly re-elected as House Speaker

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was narrowly reelected for a fourth term as House Speaker on Sunday, The Hill reports.

The 216-209 vote was more dramatic than anyone would have guessed just two months ago, when Democrats went into the elections predicting big gains to pad their House majority in 2021. Instead, they lost at least 13 seats, trimming their numbers to just 222 seats and complicating Pelosi's effort to keep the Speaker's gavel for another two-year term.

A total of five Democrats declined to support Pelosi on the chamber floor, urging a changing of the guard after 18 years under Pelosi's reign.

However, the detractors fell short of blocking Pelosi, who ran unopposed. Several Democrats who had opposed Pelosi in 2019 had a change of heart this year and backed her, including Reps. Jim Cooper, Kurt Schrader, Ron Kind, Jason Crow and Kathleen Rice.

Heading into the vote, there were also open questions surrounding the intentions of several incoming progressive lawmakers — including Cori Bush (D-MO) and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) — who had knocked off Democratic incumbents in the primaries and had declined to forecast how they'd vote in the Speakers' race.

In the end, however, those newcomers declined to go after Pelosi, citing a need for Democrats to unite heading into the new Congress, according to The Hill.