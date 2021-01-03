Yaakov Teitel asks to visit wife in hospital after terror attack

Doctors at Sheba hospital are currently treating Rivka Teitel, who was seriously injured on Sunday in a rock-throwing incident near the entrance to the village of Deir Nizam and not far from the Israeli town of Neve Tzuf (Halamish).

“From the initial investigation, it appears that an Israeli civilian who was driving in her car with her children on a road near the village was injured after several Palestinians threw rocks at the car she was driving in, smashing the car’s windows and hitting her in the head,” an IDF spokesman reported, noting that two separate groups of terrorists appeared to have been involved in the incident.

MDA paramedic Uri Gavriel related: “The injured woman was extracted from the vehicle and was drifting in and out of consciousness, with a severe head wound for which she was immediately treated. She was evacuated to hospital in critical condition.” One of her daughters who was with her in the vehicle and miraculously escaped unscathed related that her mother’s face “was covered in blood.”

IDF forces have arrested 20 suspects so far.

Rivka Teitel is the wife of Yaakov (Jack) Teitel, an American-born immigrant who was convicted in 2013 of murdering two Arabs and carrying out various attacks and sentenced to serve 30 years in prison.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, after being told of his wife’s injuries, Teitel responded, “Rivka is a strong woman, and everything will be fine. I believe in God.”

The human rights organization Honenu, one of whose lawyers represents Teitel, has submitted a request to allow Teitel to visit his wife in hospital, given the severity of her wounds.