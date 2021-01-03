Top US officials allege Kushner's 'conflict of interest'
Wall Street Journal alleges Trump advisor Jared Kushner's family business planning to sell bonds in Israel. Some US officials up in arms.
Jared Kushner in the UAE
WAM/TPS
|
