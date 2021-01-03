Moshe (Kinley) Tur-Paz sworn in as new MK for Yesh Atid

Moshe (Kinley) Tur-Paz has been sworn in as a Knesset member for the Yesh Atid party, following the resignation of MK Einav Kabla (Blue & White).

Tur-Paz is an educator in the religious-Zionist sector, and lives in Kfar Etzion with his wife and five children.

He joined the Yesh Atid party in advance of the elections to the 21st Knesset and was placed 42nd on the party’s list, after it joined together with Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience party to form the Blue & White bloc.

In recent years, he has served as the director of the Kadima-Mada network of schools, and prior to that, he served as the director of education in the Jerusalem municipality and as director of the Religious Kibbutz education department.

Tur-Paz is a lieutenant-colonel in the reserves. He has also served as deputy-head of the Pelach school in Jerusalem and the head of the Shaked religious high school in Sedei Eliyahu. Between 2001 and 2005, he served as head of the Ne’emanei Torah v’Avodah movement.