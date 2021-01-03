Mandelblit says goodbye to Nissenkorn: 'Defender of judiciary'

Former Justice Minister Avi Nissenkron arrived at his former office at the Justice Ministry Sunday morning for a farewell ceremony following his resignation from the post and from the Blue and White party. The ceremony was held in a limited format due to the current lockdown.

Among the speakers at the ceremony were Acting Justice Ministry Director General Adv. Sigal Yakobi, and Attorney General Dr. Avichai Mandelblit, who praised the outgoing minister.

"You have come out against the inappropriate attacks against the law enforcement system, thwarted initiatives designed to harm it, and fulfilled the role you took on - protecting the rule of law out of a deep commitment to the fundamental values ​​of democracy," Mandelblit told Nissenkorn.

The Attorney General emphasized, "An independent prosecution system that operates fearlessly is the cornerstone of any democratic regime."

"You insisted that the actions of the government be done in accordance with the law, and also that in the face of the urgent needs of the hour, basic rights would be preserved and the courts would continue to operate," Mandelblit added.