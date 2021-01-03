Coronavirus Cabinet to decide if lockdown to be tightened

More than 600,000 students in grades 5-12 in red and orange cities will not return to school starting today.

Education Yoav Galant is expected to demand in the Cabinet that the 11th-12th grade students be excluded from the new restrictions in light of the matriculation exams.

Kan News reported Sunday morning that about 150,000 high school students are already not studying due to lockdown restrictions.

Beginning this week, Givat Shmuel, Holon, the Neve Sha'anan neighborhood in Haifa, Nesher, Eilabun, Kedumim, Tel Sheva and more joined the list of cities where studies have been discontinued. However, studies will resume in Herzliya, Hadera, Harish, Tira, Kfar Vradim, Meitar, Nahariya, Ness Ziona, Fordis and Rosh HaAyin.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Saturday night that he intends to propose to the government that a full lockdown be imposed for two weeks, in view of the increase in cases of coronavirus and the discovery of the more contagious British mutation of the virus in Israel.

The Health Minister's Office said that "in the face of a significant and alarming increase in morbidity and the number of serious patients, and the discovery of mutations, Health Minister Edelstein intends to bring a government proposal for a full lockdown for a short period of two weeks. This is in light of the recommendation of the professionals of the ministry. The Minister of Health calls on all decision-makers to act responsibly and to refrain from election-related populism."

At the moment it appears that there is no majority in the Coronavirus Cabinet to approve a closure of schools.

On Friday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu criticized some of the ministers in the government and said, "Unfortunately, due to populist and political reasons, there are politicians who have prevented us from implementing the tight lockdown we want to impose in order to save hundreds of lives. I call on the politicians to come to their senses and on the public to get vaccinated."