PA forbids work in 'settlements'

The Palestinian Authority has announced a series of new measures that will take effect in the next two weeks in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The measures include, among other things, restrictions in the education system, the closure of all universities, a ban on moving between districts, and a lockdown in any area where there is a significant increase in the number of cases.

In the Israeli context, it was stated that Israeli Arabs will be prohibited from entering PA territories would, and there would also be a ban on the movement of Palestinian Arab workers from Israeli territories to the PA territories. PA workers would be required to remain in Israel.

In addition, the PA ordered a total ban on workers going to their workplaces located in "settlements" in Judea and Samaria.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 25 deaths from coronavirus (14 in Judea and Samaria and 11 in the Gaza Strip) in the Palestinian Authority and 1,064 new infections have been reported.

The recovery rate is 86.4 percent, the active rate is 12.6 percent and the mortality rate has risen to 1 percent. There are currently 119 cases in intensive care, of whom 27 are connected to a respirator.

PA officials announced last month that they expect to receive four million coronavirus vaccines from Russia.

Last week, a senior PA health official announced that the PA was in touch with the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as several international companies which produce vaccines, and asked for a speedy delivery.