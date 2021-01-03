Likud will not hold primaries for Knesset slate

The Likud secretariat on Saturday night confirmed that there will be no primaries for the Likud slate ahead of the elections.

In addition, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will receive six spots on the slate that will be reserved for candidates of his choice. 91 members supported the proposal, 10 opposed and one abstained.

Among others, Netanyahu was given the 5th spot on the slate for a senior figure from outside the Likud and the 10th spot on the slate for a candidate from within the Likud.

In addition, Netanyahu will be permitted to assign candidates of his choice in the 26th and 30th spots on the slate. According to reports, one of these spots will be given to Minister Orly Levy-Abekasis.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Netanyahu is considering securing a spot for an Arab candidate on the Likud slate.

Netanyahu promised at a meeting of the Likud secretariat that Arabs would vote for the party, saying, "I tell you, this time the Arabs will vote for us."

The Prime Minister told Channel 13 News in an interview on Friday that he does not rule out an Arab candidate on the Likud slate in the upcoming election.

Asked whether he saw potential in the Israeli Arab population, he replied, “A huge potential.”

Asked about reports that he was considering reserving a spot on the Likud slate for an Arab candidate, Netanyahu would not confirm or deny the reports but said, "I think it is a natural change that is happening now. For many years the Arab public has been outside the mainstream of power. Why? There is no reason for that."