Reporter apologizes for doubting vaccine would arrive on time

Senior reporter for Channel 12 News, Arad Nir, apologized for his tweet last September, in which he lashed out at anyone promising a COVID vaccine would be available by January, 2021. "Those guaranteeing an effective and safe mass vaccination by January are throwing sand in your eyes," he wrote at the time.

Nir followed that up, tweeting, "I hope I'm proven wrong. If I do, I will issue a public apology."

Yesterday, (Friday) Nir was back on Twitter, making good on his word. "In September, I did not believe that we would see an effective, safe mass vaccination program by January. As promised, and without making any excuses, I apologize to those who believed it would happen and vowed [to get it done]!"

Prime Minister Netanyahu visited a vaccination complex in in the city of Tira over the weekend. "We have brought millions of vaccine doses to Israel - more than any other country in the world per capita. We have provided them to everyone - Jews, Arabs, religious and secular alike," announced Netanyahu.

"We now have a chance to return to life as normal. All it takes is a tiny shot," stated the premier.

Netanyahu noted the country was in possession of a sufficient vaccine stock for treating the entire population of the State of Israel. "My goal is to reach 5.5 million people. That will get the job done. We have enough for nine million, and more if need be when it comes down to it," he stated.