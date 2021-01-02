Ariel Youth movement holds virtual Melava Malkeh with Switzerland Jewish Community

The Ariel Youth Movement participated tonight (Saturday) in a virtual Melaveh Malka with the Jewish community in Lausanne, Switzerland, at the initiative of Diaspora Minister Omar Yankelevich and the participation of the Israeli Ambassador to Switzerland, Mr. Yaakov Keidar and the Strauss-Amiel movement. The event is part of a project that the Minister holds every two weeks with another community in the Diaspora with the aim of connecting the citizens of Israel to their brothers in the Diaspora.

The event included musical accompaniment and songs performed by Rabbi Lior Kaminetzky and the branch of the Ariel youth movement in Mitzpe Ramon, as well as a tour of the community's impressive synagogue.

Minister Yankelevich: "There is nothing like opening the week with our brothers in the Diaspora. Especially these days, when we in Israel are in a quarantine, the connection and sense of solidarity with the Jewish people overseas is so heartwarming.

The candle of the Havdalah consists of two threads that together create a flame that illuminates the new week. So is the Jewish nation - when it comes together, from Israel to Lausanne in Switzerland, we succeed in producing a great light, which is especially needed at this time. Yishar Koach to the Ariel movement that joined this special event. "

Ambassador Yaakov Keidar: "This event is a masterpiece of community relations with the State of Israel. We are constantly working to strengthen relations, and lately we received a serious boost after my visit to Israel. The Jewish community in Switzerland can be sure that the entire Jewish nation is strengthening it."

CEO of the Ariel youth movement Dvir Amior: "In the recent weeks' Parashiot, we learned about the guarantee and the non-breakable relationship between brothers. The words of Joseph 'I am seeking my brothers' and of Judah 'because your servant assumed responsibility for the boy' resonate and bind us. In the movement plenum, a decision was made to strengthen the connection with Diaspora Jewry, and this is what we do and how we act with complete faith in this important connection. "