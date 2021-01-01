Bennett slams government over British virus mutation negligence

Chairman of the Yamina party Naftali Bennett, a candidate for prime minister, has slammed the government over the appearance of a British mutation of the coronavirus in Israel. Large numbers of Israelis have tested positive for this mutated version of the virus.

"Despite numerous warnings about testing every passenger arriving in Israel, the government declined to do this and now large numbers of people are infected with the mutated version of the virus throughout the country.

"This is significant since the third wave is likely to be much worse than the the first and the second since young people are being infected at a much faster rate by the mutated virus.

"We do not know the long range implications of the British mutation.

"I call upon the public to be more vigilant than ever in protecting the elderly and the vulnerable. This responsibility belongs to us all."