Rabbi Aryeh Lightstone designated as U.S. Special Envoy for Economic Normalization.

US Sec. of State Mike Pompeo announced that Rabbi Aryeh Lightstone has been designated as U.S. Special Envoy for Economic Normalization.

Rabbi Lightsone served as senior advisor to US Ambassador David Friedman and he lives in the Israeli city of Ra'nana.

"I am pleased to announce that I have designated Aryeh Lightstone to serve as the U.S. Special Envoy for Economic Normalization", Pompeo said.

"As special envoy, Aryeh Lightstone will represent U.S. interests in normalizing economic relations between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, Kosovo, and Morocco", he added, "Designating Mr. Lightstone as Special Envoy will contribute to the speed and the efficiency of the normalization process and create momentum for the Abraham Accords".

"I am confident other countries will be encouraged to join and solidify the Accords against the outside factors that seek to undermine them", Pompeo concluded.

"The Abraham Accords are changing the future of the region in real time", Rabbi Lightstone said to Arutz Sheva, "and it is an honor of a lifetime to play a small role in their success".