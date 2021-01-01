What lockdowns have to do with the Aliyah story

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychology and Aliyah consultant, discusses the only true cure for the plague of the ever-increasing persecutions in the diaspora is the ‘vaccine’ called Aliyah.

If there ever is a reason, even just for survival, is valid enough.

He states that the most important, crucial thing a Jew can do is to follow through with G-d’s most sacred commandment concerning coming home to Eretz Yisrael despite the obstacles.

Once again, Neima Halevi, age 11, gives her impression and assessment of living in lockdown with the accompanied restrictions.